The 38th Annual Child Advocacy Day will be held virtually through a Zoom conference 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Child Advocacy Day lets advocates meet with legislators and political officials to discuss policies that support children.

This year's theme is centered on local, state and federal government responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on children's health and education. 

Speakers include:

  • U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.
  • Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven.
  • Retired Army Brig. Gen. Richard Geraci.

Planners moved the event to being held online because of the pandemic in the hopes of continuing to prioritize child welfare issues for legislators. The original in-person event was to be held at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.

Child Advocates in Missouri organized the event.

Community members can register to attend the event here.

