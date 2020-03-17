University of Missouri System employees who need to take care of family members because of "closures or limits of schools or day cares" may take up to 30 days of paid leave for that purpose.
UM System President Mun Choi announced the expansion of employee leave options Tuesday. The announcement comes a day after a UM System Board of Curators committee gave Choi temporary authority to put in place "lawful policies, procedures or other measures" related to the system's response to COVID-19.
The unanimous vote by the three-person Executive Committee followed Columbia Public Schools' announcement it would close school buildings to students starting Wednesday.
Alternative teaching methods include packets for fourth-graders and younger and online for fifth- through 12th-graders. When the instruction begins depends on the course. Spring break, which is next week, is being honored. The plan now is for schools to reopen April 13.
Closure of the public schools affects many who work at MU and the UM System, which is based in Columbia. Although in-person classes are canceled and will be completed remotely for the rest of the semester, much of MU's campus is still operating.
Choi also announced that if needed, employees can use up to 15 days of unearned paid vacation leave. Vacation days will be tracked as a negative balance and replenished with future accruals.
As of Tuesday, there were no COVID-19 cases at MU, in Columbia or in Boone County.
"As recommendations from our public health experts evolve, we will continue to offer guidance and make decisions with the well-being of our staff and faculty in mind," Choi said. "We appreciate your patience as we work together to keep our universities functioning during unprecedented circumstances."
Other leave policy changes include:
- Increasing paid administrative leave from five to 30 days for employees, including student workers, who have been impacted by the closure of facilities such as MizzouRec.
- Allowing 15 days of paid administrative leave to employees who are healthy but who are under advised quarantine and are unable to complete telework.
- Allowing 15 days of unearned vacation leave to employees if they become sick. Those days would then be replenished with future accruals.
- Granting probationary employees access to vacation leave.