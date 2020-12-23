Those who attended a Christmas party Friday at Open Heart Baptist Church at North Lake of the Woods Road in Columbia may have been exposed to COVID-19.
People who attended the party should monitor for symptoms associated with the virus, warned the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services on Wednesday in a news release.
"The important part to note is that a person attended while infectious," said Sara Humm, Health Department community relations specialist, in an email.
The Health Department announced the possibility of exposure on social media because it was impossible to identify everyone who had attended the party.
Attendees with symptoms — including fever, cough, shortness of breath or others — are advised to get tested for COVID-19. They should remain home and away from others while waiting for results. Anyone with a positive test will be asked to isolate for at least 10 days.
Testing information can be found at the Health Department's website.