Several local churches have made adjustments to Sunday services in light of growing concerns surrounding COVID-19.
While there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Columbia, President Donald Trump declared the virus a national emergency Friday afternoon.
The Crossing church has suspended in-person services Sunday to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19, according to its website. Instead, churchgoers can tune in to a livestream for virtual services at the usual service times of 8:20 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.
All in-person meetings at the church are canceled from 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, according to an online statement. On Monday, the church staff will “reevaluate the situation and decide how to move forward as a church.” These cancellations include all onsite meetings and appointments, small groups and practices.
“We don’t take this decision lightly. Gathering together to worship on a Sunday is commanded by scripture and vital for our faith. But we are also commanded to love one another, and the loving thing to do in this situation is stay home and slow the spread of COVID-19 to help protect the vulnerable," the statement read.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints suspended all public gatherings of church members worldwide until further notice in a statement Thursday evening and encouraged church members to conduct any essential leadership meetings electronically. There are multiple meetinghouses for this denomination near Columbia, according to the church's website.
Some other local churches, such as Forum Christian Church, St. Thomas More Newman Center and Memorial Baptist Church, will have Sunday services as regularly scheduled but are taking precautions to protect the health of churchgoers.
These precautions revolve around the adjustment of cleaning, worship and communion practices.
In a COVID-19 update video, a representative from Forum Christian Church said that church leadership is working closely with cleaning services to make sure high-contact surfaces are repeatedly and properly cleaned and to take extra measures to ensure the cleaning of high-contact surfaces in between each service.
Forum Christian Church has also suspended nursing home ministries and home communion services but emphasized that the suspension is only temporary.
The video also states that communion, the part of many Christian services where bread and wine or juice are consecrated and shared, will be distributed differently. The communion wafers will now be placed in a cup underneath the juice cup for distribution by individuals who have taken “extraordinary measures” to ensure safety.
Forum Christian Church also has an online service Sundays at 11:30 a.m. that churchgoers can use if they are ill or do not otherwise wish to attend services in-person.
The St. Thomas More Newman Center, a Catholic church right off the MU campus, will also have Sunday service as scheduled, including student mass, Theresa Nguyen, the center’s communications coordinator, said in an email.
A statement on the center’s website said it will follow recommendations of Bishop W. Shawn McKnight, the fourth bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Jefferson City, when it comes to church practices. These recommendations include not distributing wine at communion, discouraging hand-holding during prayer and encouraging churchgoers to receive communion by hand instead of on the tongue.
The Diocese of Jefferson City released a Feb. 28 statement that said the obligation to attend mass has been lifted for those who are ill or have a weak or compromised immune systems, such as the elderly, infants and young children.
Memorial Baptist Church will have Sunday services but is temporarily suspending all other large gatherings at this time, including its Coyote Hill Pancake Breakfast, according to an online statement. The statement said the church has scheduled extra cleaning and will not be passing the offering plates at service Sunday to reduce germ transmission.
The statement told churchgoers to not come to church if they are feeling sick in any way, fitting with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stay home if you're feeling unwell.
The CDC advises that the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed all together. The CDC website encourages visitors to take certain preventative measures like frequently washing your hands, social distancing and the cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces.
As of Friday afternoon several other churches are still scheduled for Sunday services, including Missouri United Methodist Church, Second Missionary Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church, First Christian Church, Calvary Episcopal Church, St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and Trinity Lutheran Church.