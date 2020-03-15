The church bells still rang Sunday morning. Sermons were still preached, and church seats were still filled. A lot has changed in Columbia the past few days, but Sunday morning local churchgoers still attended services, either electronically or in-person, despite growing COVID-19 concerns.
While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Columbia, Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri Friday evening after four Missourians tested positive for the virus. That number is now five after another test came back positive in Greene County on Saturday afternoon.
First Presbyterian Church had its regularly scheduled services Sunday while also livestreaming the service to its Facebook page for members who chose to stay home.
Marvin Lindsay, the church’s senior pastor, announced Sunday that services would be online only for the next two weeks. The church had already suspended all other large gatherings.
Chris Bouchard was in attendance and said he came to church after weighing the “risk and reward” of doing so. With no confirmed cases in Columbia, he said he found the return of coming together for worship with other members higher than the risk of disease transmission.
Allison McGough agreed. McGough and her family officially joined First Presbyterian on Sunday and were introduced to the congregation at the end of the 9:30 a.m. service. She said she and her family attended because they weren't sure when they would be able to do so again in-person.
“It was like a chance to say hello and goodbye, all in the same day,” McGough said. “Being part of a community is so important ... especially right now.”
Calvary Episcopal Church also held two services Sunday where Interim Rector Valori Mulvey Sherer preached to a smaller-than-normal crowd. She welcomed newcomers while joking that she herself was one as well. It was only her second Sunday with the church. She said she thought the church will play an important role in a lot of people’s lives in the coming months.
“I think the church’s role can be to stand in the middle between stoking the panic and dismissing the danger,” Mulvey Sherer said. “Our role is to meet people where they are and bring them comfort.”
William “Tom” McKenney is a retired MU professor who sings in the choir at Calvary Episcopal Church. He said he will be at church every Sunday unless directed otherwise by church leadership. When asked why he decided to come to church instead of staying home, he cited a lesson from that day’s service.
“I think as Christians, we’re not called to live in fear. We can be cautious, but we don’t have to be fearful,” McKenney said.
Sherer said that she expects the services to begin livestreaming by next Sunday so members can watch from home if they want or need to do so. She said the streaming would be in addition to in-person services as of Sunday afternoon.
While some churches chose to hold services both in-person and online, like First Presbyterian Church, others churches chose to go online-only this weekend. The Crossing and Forum Christian churches chose to stream their services solely online this weekend in light of COVID-19 concerns, according to previous Missourian coverage.
Bradley Williams, the lead minister for Forum Christian Church, announced the suspension of in-person services in a video on the church’s Facebook page Saturday morning.
“It wasn’t a decision we made out of fear, but one we made in faith,” Williams said in the video.
Not everyone was able to attend services Sunday. Some church members decided to stay home to protect themselves from the potential spread of illness.
Ronald Anstine and his wife Judy have attended Grace Bible Church since they moved to Columbia in January, but this Sunday they stayed home and tuned in to the church’s livestream instead.
Anstine says his family has always been active in whatever church they were a part of and that they hated the thought of missing services. The couple decided to err on the side of caution since they're both over 70 years old and have underlying conditions that would put them at particularly high risk if they contracted COVID-19.
“We grew up going to church, raised our kids in church and have always trusted in God to get us through hard times," Ronald Anstine said. "We feel like church is our second family, even when we are away from our family."
He said that the livestream was “almost as good as being there — but not quite.”
Emily Schmid, an MU sophomore, also decided to stay home Sunday morning. She said she planned to have a private worship session in her room instead of attending mass at the St. Thomas More Newman Center like she normally would.
Schmid hasn’t been able to attend mass in a while due to different injuries and illnesses, but said she was looking forward to getting back to church now that she’s feeling better. However, among growing concerns about COVID-19 transmission and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for social distancing, she’s decided to stay home to keep herself from getting sick again.
“I know to pray rather than worry, but it’s contradicting at times,” Schmid said. “I’m not sure if I should stay home and ask God to help me as I am helping myself stay out of places where I could catch and spread illness or if I'm supposed to treat illness like a deterrent to my faith and go to church not fearing because I have faith in God. It’s a confusing time.”
Many of the churches that had in-person services took special precautions to reduce germ transmission. These new measures centered around new worship, cleaning and communion practices.
Members of Calvary Episcopal Church, for example, were all given hand sanitizer before receiving communion. Communion is the part of some services where bread and wine or juice are consecrated and shared with the community. Workers at the church were also seen wiping down surfaces frequently throughout the service with cleaning wipes.
The CDC recommends anyone who feels ill to remain home and avoid large social gatherings, especially older adults and those who have severe underlying chronic medical conditions. The CDC website advises individuals to wash their hands often and for at least 20 seconds, to clean and disinfect commonly used surfaces and to practice social distancing.