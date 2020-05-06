Cinco de Mayo saw only a couple of bars open Tuesday in downtown Columbia — with social distancing guidelines clearly being followed.
Tables were set apart; bar stools were empty. Groups that came together stayed together.
But few masks could be spotted among those out, and some distanced tables held unusually large groups of people who supposedly lived together. All groups, however, were under the maximum 10 person per table guidelines set out in the Boone County Health Department order that took effect Monday.
Downtown, in general, was quiet. At 10 p.m. on Broadway, only the odd distant drunk yell broke the stillness of the night. Even with what may have been some illicit parties on the periphery, it was a very strange and tame Cinco de Mayo.
College hot spots like Willies and Field House were closed, and most popular sources of Mexican food and margaritas were doing takeout only — like Las Margaritas — or were closed, like Fuzzy's.
Though the latest released statement from Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services mandates that all bars stay closed at this time, some primarily drinking spots that serve food managed to open under the same restrictions as restaurants.
One of the few open was The Heidelberg.
"We had a bit of a rush and got overwhelmed between 6:30 and 7:30," said bartender Shannon Henderson. "There was definitely a trend, lots of margaritas."
But Henderson said the concern was more because of the cutdown in staff than troubling crowds, and even at the pinnacle, groups were still able to keep their distance.
"We were not meeting our capacity at any point," Henderson said.
An hour before closing, the numbers had apparently eased. Only three tables remained occupied, with well over 6 feet between them.
Near the same time, Campus Bar & Grill was more lively. Inside, all but two tables were occupied, and a couple of people braved the wind to stand outside on the roof. The handful of waiters were busy, but the lone bartender was less occupied at the empty bar.
It was a rare sight for this COVID-19-restricted spring, but still far from the normal bustle of pre-pandemic downtown festivities.