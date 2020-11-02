Rising hospitalization rates were at the center of the COVID-19 update Stephanie Browning gave at Monday’s City Council meeting.
Browning, the director of Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, expressed concern about Columbia hospitals being put under pressure, with a lack of staffing making it more difficult to keep up with rising hospitalizations.
As of Monday, there are more people in Boone County hospitals who are COVID-19 positive than ever, totaling 105 people. Only 20 of these cases are residents of Boone County. Browning noted that ⅓ of the county’s total hospitalizations took place in October, with 60 total hospitalizations for the month, compared with only 30 in September.
Extending the current health order — which was set to expire Tuesday— for another two weeks is imperative to keeping the community safe during the holiday season, Browning said.
She also acknowledged the financial burden this puts on local businesses.
“The data supports what we are doing,” Browning said. “But I know it’s hard.”
Browning went on to say Columbia’s business owners have been cooperative and respectful in working with the Health Department.
Chelsea Bessey, a manager at Logboat Brewing Company, spoke on behalf of Logboat and other local businesses who have seen financial loss because of the health orders that ban the selling of alcohol past 10:30 p.m.
Bessey noted that the pandemic has been harsh for all members of the community, but the economic consequences the restrictions have had on restaurant and bars has been especially catastrophic. Some restaurants and bars in Columbia have faced total economic ruin because of the time restrictions put in place.
The city has lost $70,000 of tax revenue from Logboat Brewing Company alone, Bessey said.
“It is imperative that the relationship between private business and government be one of collaboration,” Bessey said. “I am hoping that we are given a voice at the table that is heard and respected, just as we have heard and respected you.”
President of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce Matt McCormick also appeared in front of council members to speak on the effect of the COVID-19 restrictions. He emphasized the importance of the relationship between the city government and the restaurants and bars that the restrictions impact.
“Help our bars and restaurants help the community,” McCormick said.
Park improvements
The council also held public hearings on proposed improvements to Fairview Park, Bonnie View Nature Sanctuary on the west side of town, and to Rock Bridge Park in south Columbia.
The council heard a proposal for improvements at the 27-acre Fairview Park.It included the construction of bridges on its natural surface trail, classroom benches, educational signs and improvement of garden plots.
The council also held a public hearing for proposed renovations at Bonnie View Nature Sanctuary, a 92-acre sight that’s popular with bird watchers.
The work would include a new “nature play structure,” educational signage along the trails and an expansion of the garden plot area. The addition of LED lightning, a new pedestrian bridge over Scott’s Branch Creekthat would work to slow the flow of the creek, and a new native prairie were also in the proposal’s plan.
The budget for both parks, which are adjacent to each other, is $125,000. Construction would begin this winter and could be completed by next fall.
The council also reviewed a proposal for work at Rock Bridge Park.
It would include:
- Replacing a playground structure.
- Fixing the baseball backstop and signs.
- New asphalt and striping on the basketball court.
- Building a small shelter.
- Adding accessible walkways and bicycle racks.
- Replacing walkways and bike racks.
The project would cost an estimated $150,000, also it could begin in the winter and be completed by late summer.