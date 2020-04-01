The number of positive cases of the coronavirus in Boone County remained at 66 by 5 p.m. Wednesday, marking the first time since the county began seeing cases that no new positive tests were reported in the city of Columbia’s daily update.
Of the 66 who have tested positive, 24 have reportedly recovered. There has been one coronavirus-related death in the county.
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services has determined that 27 of the local cases are travel related, 18 involved contact with someone who had a confirmed case of COVID-19 and 21 were from community transmission.
In other COVID-19 news, the city has updated its coronavirus health resources page to enhance readability, provide more information on local testing and add a section for businesses to submit essential business determination forms.
Many health department employees are now working remotely. Any changes to services will be posted on the department’s social media accounts, its website and in the city’s daily updates.
The city also said in its news release that it has been unable to collect all residential recycling this week. It advised residents to leave items at the curb so they can be picked up later.