Continued social distancing and wearing masks will be critical as many Columbia and Boone County businesses prepare to reopen after the COVID-19 stay-at-home order expires Sunday, officials said during a Chamber of Commerce webinar Thursday morning.
"This is going to be our new normal, I think, for a very long time," said Stephanie Browning, director of the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Mayor Brian Treece reiterated comments made at recent news conferences and City Council meetings.
"I want to emphasize: We're not out of the woods yet," he said.
Treece and Browning said it's important that the reopening of the city and county be gradual.
"Every time we take a baby step toward reopening, we have to ask ourselves: Are cases rising? And, if so, is it controllable?" Treece said.
If the answer to the final question is "yes," the city and county and can turn the dial a little more.
Treece said cautious efforts now might help the county reach the goal of being back to normal by fall, when 30,000 college students from all over the world are scheduled to come back to college campuses.
"I don't know any college kids who like to social distance," Treece said, adding later that the city and county should plan for a fall surge of COVID-19. "We need to be very mindful of this highly contagious virus with no vaccine."
At the time of the webinar, there had been 94 confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus in Boone County. Browning said four people remain in isolation.
Missouri business owners and workers have felt the effects of the virus. Missouri officials have reported over 214,000 unemployment claims related to COVID-19 in April, according to previous Missourian reporting. That's more claims than those made in all of 2019.
Chamber President Matt McCormick was also in the conversation, which also included Columbia City Manager John Glascock. Boone County Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill was scheduled to speak but could not connect to the call.
About 250 people, many representing various Columbia businesses, joined the webinar.
Browning recommended business owners take time now to think about policies to enforce social distancing and what steps they would take if someone in their facility tested positive for COVID-19.
One practice Browning doesn’t recommend is requiring that employees be tested before coming back to work. A test, she said, only reflects “a moment in time.” It would be expensive and provide inadequate confidence because workers could contract the virus soon after a negative test and then carry it for several days before symptoms arise, if they do at all.
Boone County's testing is limited to people with symptoms, Browning said. The county doesn't have the supplies to do widespread testing of people without symptoms.
Both Browning and Treece said local decisions about how quickly to reopen must consider what's happening in surrounding counties. Saline County, for example, has seen COVID-19 spike after an outbreak among workers at a meat-packing plant. That county and many more in central Missouri, as well as other states, are within the catchment areas of hospitals in Columbia.
"We're in a delicate spot in Boone County," she said.
As the order is lifted Sunday, Glascock said the Daniel Boone City Building won't reopen immediately because parts of the building, such as its narrow hallways, are not designed for social distancing. Workers will have to be trained on how to maintain social distance in the building, and it may need some modifications to protect employees and the public.
Glascock expects loading zones for curbside deliveries downtown will cease soon after seated dining resumes. He said he'll talk with the City Council about how soon to reinstate parking meter fees, transit fares and late fees for utility payments.
Browning said specific guidelines for various types of businesses would be announced at a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The guidelines for the new order will being May 4, when the current stay-at-home order comtes to an end. The conference will be livestreamed on the city's website and televised on Spectrum 992, Mediacom 80 and CenturyLink 96.
Multiple participants asked about the possibilities of high school graduation and MU football games. Browning said it will be a while before big events in Columbia because it's impossible to social distance at them.
She wouldn't share details of the order until its announcement, but she said it contains "very specific guidances for businesses" to reopen and "a roadmap of the future" outlining exactly how she sees the next phases to play out.
Additionally, Browning said businesses can email businessguidance@como.gov with additional questions or suggestions following the release of the order.