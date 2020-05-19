The City of Columbia released a new information hub Tuesday that keeps track of all relevant data related to the COVID-19 pandemic in Boone County.
“You can examine the same data we are,” Mayor Brian Treece said at the news conference announcing that the hub is public.
Treece said the reason for releasing this information was to increase transparency and to hopefully provide context for decisions the Columbia government makes in relation to COVID-19.
A new financial portal that allows Columbia residents to track the city’s spending on COVID-19 expenditures will also be launched later this week, he said.
During the conference Treece also touched on the city’s plans to continue to gradually reopen despite the continued increase of positive cases.
What would prevent the city from hitting benchmarks to reopen would be a sustained rise in positive cases, he said.
After the announcement of four new cases Sunday, one new positive case was reported Monday by the city.
Treece said that had the Monday number been four or higher, that would probably have given the city reason to take caution. Two of the reported four cases were also travel-related, giving the city more confidence in continuing with its current reopening plan, he said.
“Hopefully Sunday is an anomaly,” Treece said.