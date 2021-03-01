Businesses can resume normal operating hours, gatherings can have up to 50 people and events can have up to 50% occupancy or 200 people, after Columbia modified its health order Monday.
According to a news release from Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services, the city will loosen these restraints beginning noon Thursday, due a decrease in COVID-19 cases. The order is set to expire at noon March 24, unless otherwise modified, rescinded or extended.
Both public and private gatherings and gathering place limits have increased from 20 to 50 people. Social distancing and face mask requirements must be observed.
Large group gatherings or events open to the public will be limited to 50% of the authorized maximum capacity of a business or institution, or a maximum of 200 people, an increase from previous the 100 person cap.
The order also states that restaurants, bars and entertainment venues may resume their normal operating hours. Closing time was midnight in the previous order.
Bar and buffet services are allowed to operate again under the modified order with social distancing and face mask requirements. All patrons are required to wear a face mask at all times. In the previous order, bar and buffet services were not allowed to operate at all.
For child entertainment facilities, capacity is limited to 100 children, with a total capacity of 200 people, double the previous limit, so long as an operational plan meeting the minimum requirements is submitted and approved by the health director.
For indoor sports, the spectator area is limited to 50% occupancy based on the fire code or 100 people maximum, whichever is less, while outdoor sports have a limit of 200 people or 50% capacity.
The city altered its guidance for disinfection to reflect FDA recommendations, including removing guidance requiring disinfection of shared items in between each use. Regular cleaning of high-touch surfaces is still required.
These changes come as the number of COVID-19 infections continues to decrease in Boone County.
"We remain hopeful that infections will continue on the decline with the modifications to the health order, but it’s important for our community to continue with the COVID protocols — social distancing, masking and hand-washing — that have shown to be effective in controlling the spread of COVID-19," Director Stephanie Browning said in the news release.