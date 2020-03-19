Two more people in Boone County have tested positive for COVID-19, the city of Columbia reported in a Thursday evening news release.
The two new positive cases involved people in their 60s and 70s. Both are related to out-of-state contact with another person who had tested positive.
This brings the total number of positive cases discovered in Boone County to three. The first person diagnosed, who was in their 60s, died Wednesday.
The six emergency responders who treated that patient were quarantined, Mayor Brian Treece said Wednesday at a news conference with Gov. Mike Parson .
City officials plan to provide regular updates related to COVID-19 in regard to the number of cases, health resources and changes to city operations and services.
The city said in its Thursday update that "while testing is becoming more available, there are limitations in providers' capacity to obtain samples and process lab results rapidly."
Anyone who has symptoms and is at high risk is encouraged to call their health care provider and have a conversation with them about whether to get tested for COVID-19.
Official information can be found on the city's website at CoMo.gov/Coronavirus and on city and health department social media accounts.
You can find the city on Facebook and at @CoMoGov on Twitter.
You can find the health department on Facebook and at @CoMo_HealthDept on Twitter.