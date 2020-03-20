Access to city government buildings will be restricted beginning at 8 a.m. Monday to help protect the health of residents and city employees during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The following changes are being made to public access to city buildings, according to a city news release, which also said the city will monitor the situation and make further adjustments as needed.
Building access
City Hall, 701 E. Broadway
Building access for the public will be limited to the main doors near the corner of Eighth Street and Broadway by the keyhole. The entrance is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. If you need to conduct business in person, follow the instructions to use the speakerphone at the information desk in the main lobby. It will automatically connect you to the Contact Center and a customer service representative.
Gentry Building, 1 S. Seventh St.
No public access to the building.
Municipal Building, 600 E. Broadway
No public access to the building.
Wabash Station, 126 N. Tenth St.
No public access to the building. Riders will have access to outside portable restrooms when fixed routes are running. One of the portable restrooms is ADA compliant.
Columbia Police Department, 600 E. Walnut St.
No public access at the Seventh Street entrance. The main lobby doors at Sixth and Walnut streets are locked. Use the intercom to contact a Police Department representative.
REDI/Economic Development, 500 E. Walnut St., Suites 102, 103 and 105
No public access to the building.
Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau, Walton Building, 300 S. Providence Road
No public access to the building.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St.
Walk-in services will be eliminated. Appointments will be required so that social distancing is maintained and to increase staff capacity for COVID-19 response.
On a short-term basis, the following services will not be offered: adult immunizations, food handler classes, lab testing, WIC classes, smoking cessation, blood pressure/blood sugar screening, lead testing, home visiting and HIV testing.
All visitors will be screened upon entering for illness and travel history. Enhanced building cleaning and disinfection occurs on a continuous basis. Waiting areas have been rearranged to allow for social distancing.
Columbia Fire Department Administration, 201 Orr St.
The front doors are locked. Use the intercom to contact a Fire Department representative.
Columbia Regional Airport, 11300 S. Airport Road
The main terminal is open. Enhanced disinfecting occurs on a continuous basis. Social distancing is being encouraged at checkpoints, boarding areas and baggage claim. Hand sanitizing stations have been installed throughout the terminal.
Columbia Parks and Recreation facilities
- Administrative office, 1 S. Seventh St. No public access to the building.
- Parks Management Center, 1507 Business Loop 70 W. No public access to the building.
- Recreation facilities closed to the public on March 18, including the ARC (Activity & Recreation Center), Armory Sports and Community Center, Hillcrest Community Center, Moss Building and the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse.
- Limited park restrooms will be open to the public.
Conducting business with city departments
Utility Customer Service
No walk-in customer service will be available until further notice. Call 573-874-7380 or 573-874-2489 (CITY) to speak with a customer service representative about billing, starting, stopping or transferring services. Register for account access at MyUtilityBill.CoMo.gov.
Pay your bill online with no convenience fees. Pay your bill via phone at 844-234-0641 with no convenience fees. Pay your bill at the drive-up windows accessible via Eighth Street or by using the drop box accessible via Eighth Street. You can also pay your bill by mail at Utility Customer Service, P.O. Box 1676, Columbia, MO 65205.
Both Gerbes locations, all three Hy-Vee locations and Schnucks will continue to take cash or check payments.
Late fees have been suspended.
Community Development (Building and Site Development, Neighborhood Services and Planning and Zoning)
Call 573-874-7474 for assistance or email Building@CoMo.gov.
Use the Citizen Self Service portal to apply for a permit, plan or license, search public records and to pay invoices for permits, plan review or licenses.
Applications may be submitted online at CoMo.gov or via email to Bldg-Inspection@CoMo.gov.
Use the drop box in the main lobby of City Hall for paper applications and plans.
Inspections must be scheduled a minimum of 24 hours in advance. A minimum of 24 hours is required for "one-stop" permits.
Planning and Zoning related items may be submitted by email to Planning@CoMo.gov.
Neighborhood Services-related materials may be submitted to Neighborhood@CoMo.gov.
Housing programs
The Housing Programs Office at 500 E. Walnut St., Suite 108, is closed to the public. Call 573-874-2489 (CITY) or 573-874-7244 for assistance.
Business License Office
Business license applications may be submitted at the drive-thru window accessible from North Eighth Street, by mail or through the drop box behind City Hall. If placed in the dropbox, please write "Licensing" on the outside of the envelope.
Business license and liquor license renewal payments and forms may be submitted online, by mail or through the drop box.
People who are seeking a taxi cab, limousine, armed guard or security guard license and who need a city ID will need to enter the building at the main entrance on 701 E. Broadway and use the phone to reach an employee who will make the transfer to the appropriate person.
Columbia Parks and Recreation
Call 573-874-7460 to schedule an appointment or make an inquiry. Call 573-874-7201 to report a hazard in the park system.
Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau
Call 573-874-2489 (CITY) to schedule an appointment or make an inquiry.
REDI/Economic Development
For REDI staff, call 928-606-9925 to schedule an appointment or make an inquiry.
For Missouri Women’s Business Center staff, call 573-818-2982 to schedule an appointment or make an inquiry.
For MU Extension/PTAC staff, call 573-882-9398 to schedule an appointment or make an inquiry.
City Manager's Office
Call 573-874-2489 (CITY) to schedule an appointment or make an inquiry. Contact the office via email at CMO@CoMo.gov.
City Council and Mayor's Office
Call 573-874-2489 (CITY) to schedule an appointment or make an inquiry.
Contact the mayor or council members via email:
- Mayor@CoMo.gov Mayor Brian Treece
- Ward1@CoMo.gov Council Member Clyde Ruffin
- Ward2@CoMo.gov Council Member Michael Trapp
- Ward3@CoMo.gov Council Member Karl Skala
- Ward4@CoMo.gov Council Member Ian Thomas
- Ward5@CoMo.gov Council Member Matt Pitzer
- Ward6@CoMo.gov Council Member Betsy Peters
City Clerk’s Office
Call 573-874-2489 (CITY) or email CityClerk@CoMo.gov to schedule an appointment or make an inquiry.
Law Department
Call 573-874-2489 (CITY) for any inquiries.
Municipal Court
The judge will hold video arraignments for inmates five days a week.
Payments can be processed online at trafficpayment.com, by phone at 1-800-444-1187 or via mail at 600 E. Broadway, Columbia MO, 65201.
Written guilty pleas will be accepted via email at MunicipalCourt@CoMo.gov or by fax at 573-874-7531.
The judge and clerk will be available to recall warrants and process appropriate paperwork.
Email MunicipalCourt@CoMo.gov or call 573-874-5022 to make inquiries.
Utilities
Call 573-874-2489 (CITY) to make inquiries regarding utility services or to schedule an in-person visit to any utility facilities.
Solid waste services and the landfill will continue operating.
Public Works (including parking and transit)
Call 573-874-2489 (CITY) to make inquiries regarding engineering.
Parking enforcement was suspended Thursday. Money will not be added to COMO Park Cards until further notice.
There will be no public access to the Wabash Station building.
Riders will have access to outside portable restrooms during the time fixed routes run.
Fares for Go COMO, Columbia’s transit system, have been suspended from Friday through May 1. This includes all fixed routes and para-transit service.
Human Resources
For assistance or to make an appointment, call 573-817-6445. Visit GoCoMoJobs.com for current job listings.