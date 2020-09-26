The city of Columbia will resume disconnecting utilities due to nonpayment beginning Oct. 5.

The city previously suspended utility disconnections in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The revision was announced in a news release Friday. 

According to the release, those with outstanding bills are asked to make a payment to bring their account in good standing before Oct. 2 in one of three ways:

  • Online at MyUtilityBill.CoMo.gov with a credit or debit card or a checking/savings account
  • By phone at 573-874-7694 with a credit or debit card or checking/savings account
  • At City Hall, 701 E. Broadway, with cash, check, money order, credit or debit card
    • Drive thru: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, 
    • Cashier's Office: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. 

Payment assistance may be available, according to the release. More information can be found by calling the city Utilities Department at 573-874-7380 or through email at USC@CoMo.gov

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Fall 2020 State Government reporter. Studying magazine journalism and statistics. Reach me at katrinatroy@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5700.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you