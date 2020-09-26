The city of Columbia will resume disconnecting utilities due to nonpayment beginning Oct. 5.
The city previously suspended utility disconnections in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The revision was announced in a news release Friday.
According to the release, those with outstanding bills are asked to make a payment to bring their account in good standing before Oct. 2 in one of three ways:
- Online at MyUtilityBill.CoMo.gov with a credit or debit card or a checking/savings account
- By phone at 573-874-7694 with a credit or debit card or checking/savings account
- At City Hall, 701 E. Broadway, with cash, check, money order, credit or debit card
- Drive thru: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday,
- Cashier's Office: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Payment assistance may be available, according to the release. More information can be found by calling the city Utilities Department at 573-874-7380 or through email at USC@CoMo.gov.