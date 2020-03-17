The state of emergency declared at Monday night’s Columbia City Council meeting has not yet required any private entities to close, but the resolution the council passed authorizes the city manager and health director to enact whatever rules are necessary to keep the public safe from the COVID-19 virus, Community Relations Director Steven Sapp said in a Tuesday afternoon news release.
The council on Monday night unanimously passed the resolution declaring the state of emergency and for proactive measures to protect the public health, safety and welfare. The resolution calls for banning gatherings of 50 or more people; prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people at high risk of contracting the disease; closing gyms, movie theaters, libraries and community centers; and limiting patronage at bars and restaurants to no more than 50 people, or 50% of the legal capacity of the business, whichever is less.
It also calls for suspending all city advisory board and commission meetings, restricting access to public facilities, encouraging the cancellation of events expected to attract 25 or more people and encouraging people to do as of their jobs remotely as possible.
None of those measures had been enacted by 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sapp said, although City Manager John Glascock signed the emergency declaration immediately after the council passed it.
Mayor Brian Treece, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning and MU Health Care Chief Nursing Officer Mary Beck were scheduled to update the public on the situation at a news conference at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The press conference will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 701 E. Broadway. It will also be livestreamed.
The city did announce at 5 p.m. that it would close the following Parks and Recreation facilities beginning Wednesday.
- The Activity & Recreation Center, 1701 W. Ash St.
- The Armory Sports & Recreation Center, 701 E. Ash St.
- The Columbia Sports Fieldhouse, 4251 Philips Farm Road
- The Hillcrest Community Center and Moss Building, 1907 Hillcrest Drive.
Trails and parks will remain open, but those who use them are encouraged to maintain a safe distance from others.
The Municipal Court also has postponed all hearings that were scheduled to be held from Tuesday through April 17. Anyone who had a court date scheduled during that period should receive a letter with a new date.
The court, which operates in the Howard Municipal Building at 600 E. Broadway, will continue to be open for other transactions including submission of community service and payments. Those with questions can email MunicipalCourt@CoMo.gov or call 573-817-5022.
More closings and restrictions on private entities are likely to come soon. Sapp said the city is strongly encouraging social distancing across the community while Glascock and Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning “methodically determine what rules and regulations will apply during this ever-changing situation. The goal is to keep the COVID-19 virus from rapid spread within our community. When a rule goes into effect it will be in writing and issued by either Glascock or Browning.”
One confirmed case of the coronavirus has been reported in Boone County. Browning predicted that other cases will come to light soon.
“COVID-19 comes fast. It sneaks up on you,” Browning told the council Monday night. “And once it comes, it hits like a tsunami.”
The city has created a page about COVID-19 on its website that will be updated as information about the virus and the city’s response to it develops.