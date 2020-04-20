Columbia is in line for a big dose of cash from the federal Community Development Block Grant program, and city officials are asking the public to help them figure out how to spend it.
The city will get an additional amount of CDBG money as part of the federal government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Housing Programs Division of Columbia's Community Development Department said in a message to neighborhood activists that more money from the federal and state governments could be in the works as well.
CDBG is a program administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The city has established an online survey through which the public can help establish priorities for how to spend the money. Options include supporting health-care needs; providing rent, mortgage and utility assistance to low- to moderate-income households; offering loans and other financial assistance to small businesses to help them retain employees; and supporting non-profit organizations.
The city also is convening a series of six Zoom sessions, with a capacity of 10 residents each, through which it will collect input. Those sessions will be held at 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Those interested can sign up online.