The city of Columbia will resume disconnecting utilities as a result of nonpayment Oct. 26. The date has been pushed back from Oct. 5.
Columbia suspended utility disconnections in March for those who couldn’t pay due to COVID-19. Columbia Utilities Director David Sorrell said in a news release Friday that the city understands the difficulties many have faced during the pandemic.
According to a news release, the city is also working very closely with Central Missouri Community Action to support its efforts in partnership with Boone County to provide financial assistance to those who qualify.
Those still having difficulty paying their utility bill can set up a payment plan with the city of Columbia Utility Customer Services. Customers can call 874-7380 to set one up or call 874-2489 for more information on utility assistance options.
Those in good financial standing can make payments in one of three ways:
Online at MyUtilityBill.CoMo.gov.
- Via phone at 874-7694 or 800-234-0641.
- Through the drive-up windows located on the north side of the Daniel Boone City Building at 701 E. Broadway or by placing noncash payments in the drop box.
- In person inside of the Daniel Boone City Building. Masks are required and customers may experience long wait times in person.
There are no fees for payments made online, via phone, in person or through the drive-up windows when using a debit, credit card or e-check.