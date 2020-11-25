Boone County is turning to Columbia’s Housing Programs Division to administer $495,000 worth of grants to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money is part of the $21.2 million the county received through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The county has been accepting applications for grants from that fund from entities with COVID-related expenses.
Eligible businesses must have 49 or fewer employees, and the majority of their ownership must live in Boone County. They must have been in operation for at least a year. They will be eligible for flat-rate grants of $10,000.
Businesses will be able to register and apply for a grant on the application portal Dec. 3-4. Because of the time constraints, Columbia Housing Programs Manager Randy Cole said grants will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis by Dec. 31.
Cole said businesses that already have received COVID-related loan assistance from the city will be ineligible. Those who apply must provide:
- A filed 2019 tax document.
- A statement that reflects regular business activity.
- Proof of a city business license or county merchant’s license.
- Documentation of any other forms of assistance received.
- Proof of current liability insurance.
- A copy of any lease agreement or property deed.
- Three months worth of bank statements.
- A completed Small Business Administration Disaster Recovery document.
- An explanation of what the business plans to do with the grant money.
Cole said the Housing Programs Division will be looking at companies that have suffered most during the pandemic, such as restaurants, gyms and personal service providers.
“We want to make sure we’re making good use of the fund,” Cole said. “My hope is this will help these businesses pull through and hopefully we save jobs and some of these vital small businesses that make our community what it is and help define who we are,” Cole said.
The Housing Programs Division already has doled out two rounds of recovery loans to small businesses.
It’s working now to figure out how to distribute a third round of federal Community Development Block Grant money for COVID-19 relief.
, but that money — $737,000 — will likely be used for housing and utility assistance, programs for the homeless and support for nonprofit organizations.
The Housing Programs Division has been using outreach program to spread the word about grant opportunities to ensure minority- and women-owned businesses aren’t left out of the loop.
“We’re really working to get the word out so that we have a broad range of businesses and as many businesses as possible,” Cole said.
The city will host an informational Zoom session at 8 p.m. Tuesday for those interested in applying for grants. Those who want to attend should register online.