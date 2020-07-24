Scott Clardy, the assistant director at Columbia Health Department, spoke Friday to clear up misunderstandings about COVID-19 testing and positive cases among young people.
Clardy said the optimum time for people to get tested is seven to nine days after their last exposure.
When someone receives a positive test result, it is common that people who have been in contact with the person will immediately go to get tested, Clardy told the weekly gathering of Muleskinners, the Boone County Democratic club.
But Clardy said there will be problems even if those people come back with negative tests.
"You're going to have them come back to work and they could still show positive within the next three or four days or five days," he said.
Clardy also stressed that even if people go and get a negative test result after seven to nine days, they still have to stay quarantined for a full 14-day period.
He talked about the high rate of infections among young people, despite them being a lower-risk population.
There are 267 positive cases of people between ages 20 to 24 in Boone County, which is the highest among all age groups, according to a city government website.
"The large majority of our cases are under the age of 30, which is a huge concern," Clardy said. This is mainly because the youth aren't doing a good job at social distancing, he said.
City Council Member Karl Skala, one of the attendees at the meeting, expressed his concerns about young people in bars violating current health orders: "The government is helping to reopen businesses, including opening up the bars where the kids are less responsible."
In response, Clardy pointed out that the Health Department has issued three notices of violation to three local bars: Willie's Pub & Pool, the Country Club of Missouri, and Truman's Bar & Grill.
Clardy said the department tracks the complaints of local businesses that it regulates.
"The first thing we do is to educate them and try to make sure that they understand what's expected and what they're doing wrong," he said. "And if we get continued complaints or if we think the circumstance is obviously egregious, then we go ahead and issue the violation notices."
Clardy expressed concerns that there will be an increase in COVID-19 cases when students come back to school in the middle of August.
To prepare for that, Clardy said the Health Department has applied to the Boone County Commission for CARES Act funding that will help to bring in up to 40 additional staff.
Alyce Turner, another attendee, asked Clardy to clarify the fact that students don't have to report their positive test results.
"It's never the responsibility of the individual who is positive to report that positive case. It's the responsibility of either the health care provider and/or the laboratory," Clardy said.
He said that staff at the MU Student Health Center will do the contact tracing for students, while the Health Department will do the contact tracing in the community beyond campus. Clardy said it will work closely with the student health center, sharing information with each other.
"If it is necessary for us to work with the university to get cases isolated and to identify close contact, those cases will be reported and followed up on just like any other cases," Clardy said.
Clardy also talked about issues among younger kids. He said the department is working with all the school districts on how to prevent kids from contracting the virus.
Clardy said it is important to maintain stable groups of students, which means that kids are around the same kids all the time.
"That helps us from a contact tracing standpoint. If one of those students gets positive, it limits the number of contacts that student would have if they stay in a stable group," he said.