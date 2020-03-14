We are sharing updates about events and other activities canceled by the COVID-19 outbreak. Cancellations are ordered according to when the event was scheduled to take place with those occurring the soonest at the top. Please email news@columbiamissourian.com to add an item.
Mid-MO Baby Expo
Zimmer Communications and Boone Hospital have postponed the Mid-MO Baby Expo planned for Saturday through June 27.
Broadband Summit
The UM System is rescheduling the broadband summit that was originally planned for Monday.
League of Women Voters
The League of Women Voters has canceled its candidate and ballot issue meeting originally scheduled for March 17.
Spring Breakdown Dance Weekend
Mid-Missouri Traditional Dancer's annual Spring Breakdown Dance Weekend, scheduled for March 27-29, was canceled. For more information see their website.
Show-Me Mizzou Day
MU has postponed Show-Me Mizzou Day, which was originally scheduled for April 18. There is no additional information at this time.
Unbound Book Festival
Organizers for the Unbound Book Festival announced via a Facebook post that this year's event, scheduled for the weekend of April 23, would be cancelled.
The Blue Note and Rose Music Hall
According to a March 13 Facebook post, both venues will be rescheduling or postpone all events through March 31.
This follows a previous news release in which The Blue Note announced the cancellation of The Glitch Mob on April 25. The Glitch Mob postponed its tour because of COVID-19 concerns.
"We are taking additional precautions at this time to ensure that the well-being of our patrons, employees and artists remains our absolute top priority," the release said.
Visit their website for more information.
Valhalla's Gate
Valhalla's Gate, a game store on Bernadette Drive, announced on its website and on Facebook that it would cancel all events in March. The store is also closing its rental library "for the next few weeks."
"With the risk of COVID-19 virus remaining on surfaces and the difficulty in sterilizing all the game components, we feel this is best for the safety of our staff and our customers," according to a statement on the store's website.
The store will offer curbside delivery to customers for the next few weeks.
Missouri State Parks
The Missouri State Parks are postponing every event and program through April 30. See their website for more information.
Columbia Public Library
Effective immediately, the Daniel Boone Public Library is temporarily suspending all programming, events, tax aide, meeting room use and outreach visits. See their website for more information.
For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.