Boone County reported 117 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the third consecutive day of over 100 new cases.
The Boone County record high for new cases in a single day reached 168 on Wednesday, followed by 116 on Thursday. Prior to this week, the record was 131 new cases Aug. 29.
Boone County reported the number of new cases in the 18-22 (college age) category increased by 87 Friday.
Boone County has not yet received all reports of the number of tests and results, making the total number of tests and the positivity rate unable to be determined at this time, the Health Department said on its online COVID-19 portal.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said in a Friday new release that positivity rates among the 18-24 category in the state have skyrocketed to 45%. August saw 7,000 cases in that age group.
The state has now tested over one million people, with the number of tests administered being closer to 1.3 million, said DHSS spokesperson Lisa Cox. Some people get tested more than once. The U.S. Census Bureau reported Missouri's estimated population at 6.13 million last year.
The DHSS urged everyone to celebrate Labor Day weekend with caution, especially college-aged people, who may be feeling a sense of youthful invincibility.
"There are those that may be considered ‘high risk’ and ‘low risk,’ for adverse outcomes, but there is no population that is at ‘no risk’" said Randall Williams, director of DHSS, in the news release.
"Additionally, while it is more likely that young, healthy people may have mild symptoms and quick recoveries, they may unknowingly carry COVID-19 to someone who is unable to fight off the virus,” said Williams.
The DHSS said it was adding 17 COVID-19 deaths to its dashboard Friday. This number is from the past few weeks of data the DHSS recently received from one laboratory. The DHSS said it is continuing to analyze data as it receive it in order to continue to provide statewide updates on a weekly basis.