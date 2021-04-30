City officials will hold a community briefing Monday to provide information about the state of COVID-19 in Columbia/Boone County and how the city plans to proceed.
Columbia Mayor Brian Treece, Boone County Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill and Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning will speak about the status of COVID-19 in Boone County and how it will affect health orders in place, according to a city press release.
The event will be in the City Hall Council Chambers at 701 E. Broadway, and members of the media are welcome to attend. Social distancing measures and mask ordinances will be in place. Due to limited capacity, the public is encouraged to livestream the briefing via a link on the city of Columbia's website.