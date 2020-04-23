The Columbia and Boone County stay-at-home order will now go through May 3, according to a press release from the city.
An extension of the original order, which began March 25 and was set to end Friday, had been signaled in recent comments by local officials.
The new order aligns with Gov. Mike Parson's statewide order, which also ends May 3.
The city press release also said officials are drafting a plan for reopening the city, which the city will provide details of next week.
The new order will allow non-essential businesses to conduct curbside pickup, delivery or shipping for orders beginning Saturday. Restaurants may continue to do curbside pickup, drive-through and delivery services but not dine-in service.
"The prevalence of new COVID-19 cases has decreased to the point that I feel comfortable in starting to slowly open up some retail businesses," Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning said in the press release.
"I do want to emphasize how important it will be for everyone to continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene so we don't see a resurgence in cases," Browning said.
Browning and Mayor Brian Treece have both said in the past week that they expected to extend the order. Treece said April 16 that he was meeting with local hospital officials to discuss, and Browning referenced the extension at the City Council meeting Monday night.
"We're still in the woods and rather than throw a dart on the calendar, I want epidemiology to dictate how we come out of this," Treece said April 16. "Whether that's expressed in the number of days without a positive case or community transmission continuing to trend down, all of those factors need to go into when and how we determine the path forward."
The city will reopen slowly and in phases, Browning said at Monday night's City Council meeting. She presented four conditions the city will need to meet to reopen: a continued decrease in positive cases for two weeks, enough supplies and space at hospitals to treat everyone in the region, broadly available testing and continued capability of the health department.
Although these have not yet been met to a point at which the city can begin to reopen, Browning said Monday it is in a good place.
“I think the data shows we’ve got a flattening of the curve that’s happening," Browning said Monday. "It’s really good news. We’d like to see a little bit more of a reduction, but I think we’re in a good spot.”