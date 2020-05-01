Columbia businesses are making plans to reopen next week after Gov. Mike Parson lifted the statewide isolation order for COVID-19.
Dozens of stores are planning at least limited reopenings, while a few continue to weigh when and how to accomplish it.
Among those re-opening next week is Plume gift shop and bakery on Route K in south Columbia. Owner Kelly Gilion said she is excited to open but wants to take into account customers who don’t want to enter stores yet.
Curbside pickup will still be offered, she said, but she asks customers to order bakery items 24 hours in advance. Gilion said the store will delay scheduling events and workshops for the safety of the public.
Plume is usually closed Mondays, so regular in-store business hours will begin Tuesday. The staff has been trained to help keep the store spotless as customers start to return, Gilion said.
Other businesses, like Pizza Tree on Cherry Street, are not quite ready to reopen their doors.
Realizing the luck they have in reaching customers via delivery and takeout, owner John Gilberthsaid he’s not rushing to open the dining area inside Pizza Tree. He said he simply doesn’t want to risk it yet, especially considering takeout and delivery are still options.
“I’m not in any hurry to put everybody at any additional risk,” he said.
The Southern Rose Monogramming and Gift Boutique and its sister store Rosebuds Kid and Baby Boutique in the Rock Bridge Shopping Center are planning to be open to the public next week.
Both stores have been offering curbside pick-up for orders and delivery to customers in Columbia and Ashland, as well managing its online store for customers, said owner Mackenzie Knierim,.
The stores will be open Monday and Tuesday for customers who schedule an appointment to shop privately. Doors will remain locked, but they will be fully-staffed, Knierim said. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We’re just trying to offer our customers that are a little more leery of coming out just a couple days where they can, you know, have the store to themselves to shop,” she said.
Officially, both stores will reopen to the public on Wednesday and keep their normal Wednesday through Saturday hours.
Customers will be directed to check out at either store to prevent a line from forming, Knierim said.
“We’ve minimized the amount of displays in our store, currently, spaced them out, just to give people a little more room,” she said. The stores are small, she said, and previously had wall-to-wall displays.
There will be hourly wipe-downs of store surfaces, and check-out counters and card readers will be sanitized between each customer.
Knierim said she’s pleased interact with her customers again: ‘It’s been lonely.”
Cajun Crab House co-owner Linh Nguyen said he planned to open his lobby Monday, but he’s remaining cautious and could change his mind. The restaurant on Business Loop 70 West recently opened a drive-thru that has helped during the stay-at-home order, he said.
“Our business hasn’t been bad,” Nguyen said. “We haven’t been too affected.”
Julie Cordia, owner of Embroider It, also on the Business Loop, said she has no concerns about reopening. She said her store has taken precautions to protect customers.
“We’re armed with anti-bacterial spray, GermX, all that good stuff,” Cordia said. The store has masks available to customers and tissues at the outside door so they can avoid touching the door handle.
Embroider It rarely sees a crowd, so Cordia said she expects 6-feet social distancing to be easy inside the store. The store will continue to take online orders for curbside pickup as they have done throughout the closure.
Curbside service has helped a number of businesses, like Plume, stay connected with customers. According to Gilion, Plume has seen 50 to 100 cars every Friday for curbside pickup.
She called it a great opportunity, saying it’s allowed her to pay more attention to her store’s online presence and find new ways to connect with the public.
“I hope we’re able to maintain this new aspect of online that just provides an additional service to customers that really wasn’t there before,” she said.
Gilion hopes to bring a positive and encouraging energy to this situation, saying the support she’s received from the community has helped her get through these unprecedented times.
“I really feel like our shop is going to be stronger on the backside of this, and I feel fortunate that I can say that,” she said.