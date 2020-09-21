Columbia businesses Nash Vegas and Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge were cited with violating the county COVID-19 ordinance for lack of social distancing and proper mask wearing.
On Saturday, the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services completed an inspection at Room 38 and found people not social distancing while at the bar, according to a citation report. Chairs at the bar were placed next to one another with no room in between for social distancing.
Masks were also not being worn while patrons were standing at the bar. Masks must be worn whenever you are standing in a public space under the current county health order.
Room 38’s permit to operate has been suspended, and in order for the county to reinstate its permit, Room 38 must submit an operational plan and have it approved, according to the report.
Nash Vegas was cited for a COVID-19 violation Friday, the first night it was back open. The Health Department inspector found the bar in violation of the public health order with patrons not social distancing.
Scott Clardy, assistant director of the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, said Nash Vegas was allowing standing bar service, which is prohibited under the health order, and patrons were mingling with other groups.
“We suspended their permit at that time, and it is suspended until they can submit a plan or corrective action document that states how they are going to operate in compliance with the public health order, ” Clardy said in a phone interview.
Representatives of both businesses could not be reached for comment.