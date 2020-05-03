Starting Monday, in-person religious services will be allowed under the county's new public health order.
So long as buildings of 10,000 square feet or less are at 25% capacity and larger buildings remain at 10% capacity or less, churches, retailers, restaurants and gyms may open, according to Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church will resume in-person Mass on Tuesday, according to a blog post on its website. Worshipers must wear masks to enter the building and are asked to leave six feet of space between families.
In the post, the church recommended those over 60 years old or those with health issues not attend for the time being. It also asked churchgoers to attend during the week if they are able in order to spread out the attendance and not overcrowd the weekend services.
First Presbyterian Church said in a Facebook post that, despite the new order, it would continue to hold services online for the month of May as a safety precaution.
Additionally, the St. Thomas More Newman Center will continue online for the time being, according to a Facebook post. The post said the center is concerned with keeping a safe environment and needs more time to implement safety measures.
"As a reminder, Bishop McKnight has dispensed the obligation to attend Sunday Mass for all the faithful in the diocese until June 30, 2020," the post stated.
Some churches have not yet decided whether to hold in-person services.
Forum Christian Church administrative assistant Melanie Abernathy said the church is in the process of deciding how to reopen its doors.
"We have a team that is planning something," Abernathy said. "As far as I know, we haven't got a plan set in stone yet."
During Sunday's online sermon, the church's lead minister Bradley Williams said he has been in conversation with other local churches and city officials about planning for in-person services.
Abernathy said in this decision to reopen, church leaders are considering people who may be older and who may not want to attend in-person services.
They are also looking at how the capacity limitations will affect the church. Abernathy said Forum Christian Church would have to hold around 12 services each week to accommodate their congregation with the limitations.