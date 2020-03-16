The Columbia City Council declared a state of emergency in town because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic Monday night, placing a host of restrictions on the number of people who can gather for social events, restricting occupancy at bars and restaurants, and closing gyms and businesses that might house high numbers of vulnerable people.
The resolution passed unanimously, with a 7-0 vote and no amendments.
City Manager John Glascock told the council he would sign the resolution the minute it was passed. He did that shortly after 8 p.m.
Stephanie Browning, director of the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, was also part of the discussion.
She acknowledged the limited amount of testing in the United States and said that Boone County had tested about 10 people. That figure does not include tests run by private labs.
She discussed current barriers to conducting tests for COVID-19, including the requirement of a physician to order the tests. She also cited financial barriers.
“There is no place to necessarily get a free test,” she said.
She also said the city is relying heavily on the CDC’s guidance.
A number of individuals from the public spoke on the resolution, and after every speaker a member of city staff wiped down the podium and microphone to help prevent the spread of potential germs.
One of these speakers was a manager from Sycamore Restaurant. She asked the council what it would take for the regulations to be lifted and how long that could take.
Browning cited Wuhan, China’s decrease in the number of cases as well as CDC guidances.
She said it could take as little as eight weeks to flatten the curve in number of cases, or it could take as long as twenty weeks.
Matt McCormick, Columbia Chamber of Commerce president, also spoke at the meeting. He said the chamber supports the resolution, and they understand the impact it will have on the community.
“There’s a lot of people making a lot of very hard decisions right now,” he said.
The resolution:
- Prohibits all gatherings of more than 10 people for individuals who are at higher risk for severe illness, such as seniors. This includes gatherings at retirement and assisted living facilities.
- Empowers the municipal court judge to suspend all dockets, trials and hearings and take any actions necessary to preserve functioning of the municipal court.
- Strongly encourages the cancellation of any event or gathering in excess of 25 people, regardless of whether the event is public or private.
- Prohibits all concerts, conferences and sporting events.
- Suspends all in-person classes of all schools and colleges while continuing essential operations for the institutions.
- Allows taking control of any means of supplies, transportation and facilities, including buildings.
- Restricts public and private assemblies within the city based upon CDC recommended guidelines and orders of the Director of Public Health.
- Waives administrative and budgetary requirements that impede delivery of essential city services.
- Cancels or suspends board and commission meetings or activities.
It will also close all gyms, movie theaters, libraries and community centers in Columbia, including the city’s Activity and Recreation Area or ARC complex.