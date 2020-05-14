Columbia College confirmed Wednesday that some employees have been furloughed as part of the COVID-19 response.
The furloughs occurred across the college's online campus and 35 brick-and-mortar locations, including the main one in Columbia.
Spokesperson Sam Fleury would not say how many people were affected, but he did say that the length of the furloughs were "indefinite" and that, to his knowledge, no instructors were among those furloughed.
In February, the college laid off 49 employees across 36 locations, including 25 from the main Columbia campus.
A news release at the time said that other operational expenses were “examined and reduced” before the cuts were made and that severance packages were offered to the affected employees.