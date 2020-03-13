Columbia College is halting in-person classes and moving them online through the end of the spring semester, April 25, according to a news release.
This applies to all of Columbia College's more than 30 locations. Previously, only those in Washington state and California had switched to online-only.
This comes amid concerns around COVID-19. The college had no confirmed cases of the virus among students, faculty or staff, the Friday release said.
Additionally, according to the release:
- Classes are canceled Monday through Friday for students taking classes at the main campus in Columbia. Virtual classes will begin March 30 after spring break.
- Students in residence halls are asked to move out from their dorms by noon Wednesday.
- Evening students and students at non-Columbia locations will move to virtual courses Monday.
- All official athletics activities are suspended for the semester.
- All campus events are canceled through the rest of the semester starting Monday.
- All non-essential college-related travel is prohibited. The college canceled all study abroad programs March 4.
- College employees will continue to report to work for the time being.
“Making this transition allows our students to continue their educational pursuits while dramatically reducing the risk of possible exposure and transmission of COVID-19,” Columbia College President Scott Dalrymple said in the release.
Also Friday, Moberly Area Community College announced on its website that in-person classes will be suspended from Monday to Friday. After spring break the next week, classes will resume remotely until April 6, when normal operations are tentatively set to start up again.
MU announced Wednesday all courses will be held remotely next week. The following week is spring break.
Stephens College announced Thursday it is suspending in-person courses Monday through April 10.