Columbia College is postponing its two local commencement ceremonies set for April 25, along with its spring nurses pinning and ivy chain ceremony.
"Canceling these events is an unfortunate but necessary measure to limit the transmission of the virus,” college President Scott Dalrymple said in an announcement Tuesday.
Students graduating from the Columbia campus next month have the option to walk in the Dec. 19 ceremonies. The college has postponed several others around the country.
MU has not made a decision yet about whether to hold spring commencement ceremonies set for May 15-17. MU spokesperson Christian Basi said it has "definitely been a topic of conversation in recent days."
Basi said he expects a decision sometime between a few days and a couple of weeks from now.