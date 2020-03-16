Full-time hourly employees at Columbia College will continue to be paid for a 40-hour work week through May 1, regardless of whether the number of hours they work decreases, according to an email Monday to employees from college President Scott Dalrymple.
"I realize that some of you live paycheck to paycheck, and I’m sympathetic because I lived that way for much of my life," Dalrymple wrote. "I was a reduced-lunch kid, and I’ve never forgotten how that feels."
There are 754 full-time employees, including salaried employees, across the college's 35 locations nationwide, according to spokesperson Sam Fleury.
The school, which is based in Columbia, announced Friday it was halting in-person classes and moving them online through the end of the spring semester, April 25.
The pay assurance is aimed at employees affected by that decision, such as those who routinely work with students or those affected by their absence such as custodians.
What happens after May 1 will be decided later, Fleury said.