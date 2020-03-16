Full-time hourly employees at Columbia College will continue to be paid for a 40-hour work week through May 1, regardless of whether the number of hours they work decreases, according to an email Monday to employees from college President Scott Dalrymple.

"I realize that some of you live paycheck to paycheck, and I’m sympathetic because I lived that way for much of my life," Dalrymple wrote. "I was a reduced-lunch kid, and I’ve never forgotten how that feels."

There are 754 full-time employees, including salaried employees, across the college's 35 locations nationwide, according to spokesperson Sam Fleury.

The school, which is based in Columbia, announced Friday it was halting in-person classes and moving them online through the end of the spring semester, April 25.

The pay assurance is aimed at employees affected by that decision, such as those who routinely work with students or those affected by their absence such as custodians.

What happens after May 1 will be decided later, Fleury said.

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Education reporter, spring 2020 Studying photojournalism Reach me at carynmeyer@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Elizabeth Brixey is a city editor at the Columbia Missourian. She oversees coverage of education. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.