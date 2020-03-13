Less than 24 hours after a number of professional and collegiate sports organizations suspended or canceled sports seasons, Columbia College and Stephens College joined them.
The American Midwest Conference announced Friday afternoon that its Council of Presidents voted to cancel intercollegiate activities and championships for the remainder of the academic year in an effort to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus. Columbia College and Stephens, as part of the conference, will not participate in any spring sports or winter sports still in play.
"This was a tough decision by our Council of Presidents knowing the impact it would have on so many young women and men that compete for our institutions and the Conference," said AMC Commissioner Will Wolper in a statement released Friday. "On the other hand, our No. 1 priority is the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and community; with that in mind, this is the right decision."
Cougars teams affected include women's basketball, which was scheduled to compete in the opening round of the NAIA Tournament on Wednesday, men's golf, women's golf, lacrosse, softball, baseball and the men's and women's track and field teams. The only in-season sport affected for the Stars is softball.
On Thursday, Columbia College announced that classes will be moved online for the remainder of the semester, which was set to end April 25. Stephens College has indefinitely suspended in-person classes.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.