In-person classes will resume at Columbia College on Aug. 31 and will continue that way until Thanksgiving break, according to a news release Friday from the college. After the break, students will finish their classes online.
Some classes will have a virtual option throughout the semester, the release said. Social distancing, wearing masks and deep disinfecting will be implemented for the fall.
In-person commencement ceremonies in December are still a go. In late March, the Columbia campus postponed its spring ceremonies to limit the spread of COVID-19 and invited graduating students to walk in the December ceremonies.
Columbia College has 35 locations and an online campus. The main campus is in Columbia.