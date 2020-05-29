In-person classes will resume at Columbia College on Aug. 31 and will continue that way until Thanksgiving break, according to a news release Friday from the college. After the break, students will finish their classes online.

Some classes will have a virtual option throughout the semester, the release said. Social distancing, wearing masks and deep disinfecting will be implemented for the fall.

In-person commencement ceremonies in December are still a go. In late March, the Columbia campus postponed its spring ceremonies to limit the spread of COVID-19 and invited graduating students to walk in the December ceremonies.

Columbia College has 35 locations and an online campus. The main campus is in Columbia.

  • General reporter, summer 2020 | Studying documentary journalism | Reach me at tzg3d@mail.missouri.edu

  • Elizabeth Brixey is a city editor at the Columbia Missourian. She oversees coverage of education. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

