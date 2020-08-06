Where Boone County stands

At 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, Boone County had a total number of 1,302 cases, of which 219 cases are active, 1,079 people had been released from isolation, and four people had died, according to the city of Columbia.

The positivity rate in Boone County has increased slightly in the past three weeks.

Since the first positive case was reported in March, the positivity rate in Boone County reached its peak of 15.8% the week of July 3 – July 9, according to the city of Columbia.

Then the positivity rate sharply decreased to 6.2% the week of July 10 – July 16 after the mask ordinance went effective on July 10. During the week of July 24 – July 30, the positivity rate slightly rose up to 7.7%, according to the city of Columbia.

The positivity rate is still higher than the 5% that public health officials consider safe, according to previous Missourian reporting.