New guidance from U.S. health officials says fully vaccinated adults don't need to wear masks outdoors unless they are mingling with strangers. Unvaccinated people can go without masks in certain situations as well.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the updated guidance Tuesday after advising mask-wearing outdoors for most of the past year.
"It shows that we are moving forward," said Ashton Day, health educator at Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
Day said the guidance would not affect the existing health orders in Boone County, but would hopefully show residents they can have "a little bit more freedom" if they choose to receive the shot.
The new guidance is the next step following the development and distribution of effective vaccines and about 140 million Americans stepping forward to get their shots, the Associated Press reported.
Only 26.5% of Missouri adults are fully vaccinated, in comparison to more than a third of the population nationwide. Day urged the public to remain cautious and mindful of existing mask rules.
The new guidance says both vaccinated and unvaccinated people can remove masks when biking, walking or running alone or with members of their household. They can also remain maskless in small outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated people.
Unvaccinated people should still wear masks at outdoor restaurants and in places with other people who haven't received either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
"We just want to make sure that folks are still safe while grocery shopping or visiting our favorite restaurants," Day said.
The guidance does not apply to concerts, sporting events or other large gatherings, both outdoors and indoors. The CDC advises all people to wear masks in these environments.
Christelle Ilboudo, an MU Health Care infectious disease expert, cautioned the public to think of their immediate surroundings and assess their risks.
"We don’t have a way of knowing who is vaccinated or not currently," Ilboudo said, "and this is when thinking about the community comes into play."
She said the simple formula of caring for one's neighbor as they care for themself has not changed.
Ilboudo pointed to concerns about the new, more contagious variants of the virus. To avoid a situation where variants are different enough to render current vaccines ineffective, she said, "we need to get people vaccinated fast enough."
Several vaccination clinics are available in Boone County this week.