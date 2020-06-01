Given a recent rise in COVID-19 cases locally, Boone County Health Director Stephanie Browning reviewed the procedures for notifications and tracking possible infections for the Columbia City Council on Monday.
Browning said there has been increased testing, as hospitals are testing every patient before all elective procedures. She noted that a state testing program, which began Monday at Hickman High School, would also significantly expand the numbers of those tested locally.
Boone County has 153 total cases as of Monday, according to the state count, with 32 active cases. However, Boone County reports 151 total cases. Of the total cases, 30 were exposed via travel, 71 from contact with a known case, 46 from community transmission and 4 are unknown.
Browning said a spike in cases will cause the city to reevaluate the reopening plan, but did not discuss that scenario Monday.
The city began reopening May 4. The climb in new cases occurred roughly two weeks after, which Browning noted was to be expected as the public began circulating again.
Browning outlined the Health Department’s policy and procedures once it identified a case.
When the Health Department receives a case, a disease investigator interviews the positive individual and identifies all the close contacts. Those contacts are notified and provided education and then the Health Department checks if the contacts can quarantine safely for 14 days, she said.
If there’s a workplace exposure and the case cannot provide all the potential contacts, the Health Department works with the employer to identify those contacts.
“The public is notified if we determine that the case cannot identify and provide contact information for the people that may have been in close proximity,” Browning said.
Close proximity means a person is 6 feet or less from another individual for 15 minutes or more.
“It’s not passing someone in the grocery store going down the aisle, it’s having a close, sustained conversation within that parameter,” she said.
Browning said the Health Department has been seeing more asymptomatic cases and has trained contact tracers.
Mayor Brian Treece has said that a sustained rise in cases would prevent Columbia hitting benchmarks to further reopen.
While some businesses have publicized COVID-19 cases connected to them, Columbia Public Health Department has said in previous statements it will not publicize any cases associated with businesses on the grounds of privacy.
“As we continue to slowly reopen Boone County and our residents begin to move around the county more, the risk of exposure increases for everyone,” Browning said in a news release. “We encourage all individuals to act as if everyone they encounter has been exposed to COVID-19 and to protect themselves accordingly.”