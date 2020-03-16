Columbia Independent School will suspend on-campus classes after Tuesday, head of school Adam Dubé announced in an email.
The school will be closed to students Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be soft launch days for e-learning, according to the email.
Dubé also said spring break is still scheduled for next week and and e-learning will continue through the week of March 30. That same week, school officials will decide whether to go on with remote learning, he said.
For Monday and Tuesday, students were told to expect a relaxed dress code. All assemblies and morning meetings that gather large groups of students together have been canceled.
Parents will receive surveys about the technology resources they have at home, as well as recommendations for making their homes more conducive to e-learning, the email said.