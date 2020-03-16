Columbia Independent School will suspend on-campus classes after Tuesday, head of school Adam Dubé announced in an email. The same goes for schools in the Diocese of Jefferson City, which include Tolton Catholic High School and Our Lady of Lourdes Interparish School in Columbia.
Columbia Independent School
Columbia Independent School will be closed to students Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be soft launch days for e-learning, according to the email.
Dubé also said spring break is still scheduled for next week and and e-learning will continue through the week of March 30. That same week, school officials will decide whether to go on with remote learning, he said.
For Monday and Tuesday, students were told to expect a relaxed dress code. All assemblies and morning meetings that gather large groups of students together have been canceled.
Parents will receive surveys about the technology resources they have at home, as well as recommendations for making their homes more conducive to e-learning, the email said.
Schools in the Diocese of Jefferson City
Tolton Catholic High School and Our Lady of Lourdes Interparish School will close Wednesday in response to COVID-19, along with two other high schools and 36 elementary schools in the Diocese of Jefferson City. The schools will be closed through April 3 and hope to reopen the following Monday, April 6.
Schools will be closing "in service to the common good and in collaboration with both state and local health care officials," the diocese said in a news release Monday.
Helen Osman, a spokesperson for the diocese, said students who receive meals at schools are being taken care of on a "school by school, case by case basis."
The closure also means the cancellation of all extracurricular activities, including athletics.
There are currently 250 students attending Tolton that will be impacted, according to the school's website. There were no immediate figures available for Our Lady of Lourdes' enrollment.
Other schools affected by the closure include Helias Catholic High School, Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School in Boonville and St. Peter School in Fulton. Columbia Public Schools also announced Monday that it will close Wednesday. It plans to reopen April 13.
The Diocese said principals have been provided with the resources to work toward "providing either e-learning or packet-based instruction at the local level," according to the release. All employees will continue to be paid, according to the release.
In a letter posted on the diocese's website, Bishop Shawn McKnight also noted that many of the priests are "of the age range most vulnerable" to the coronavirus and will take precaution.
"Priests over the age of 60 are requested to practice social distancing (at least six feet from others) during their celebration of Mass, which means they should not be greeting people before and after Mass; they should observe appropriate spacing in processions and when seated; and they should not distribute Holy Communion," McKnight said in the letter.