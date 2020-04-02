If you’ve ever felt like going to the doctor’s office in your pajamas, now’s your chance.
Many doctors’ offices across Columbia are shifting to virtual and phone visits to keep patients safe at home while still providing them with the care they need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Michael LeFevre, family physician at MU Health Care’s Family Medicine — South Providence location and interim chair of the Family and Community Medicine Department for the MU School of Medicine, emphasized that patients should not avoid doctors’ offices right now because of COVID-19 and that video visits are “great alternatives to in-person care.”
LeFevre pointed out that all of the health problems people deal with didn’t go away because of the COVID-19 crisis. “We just have COVID on top of that,” he said. “So it’s important for us to be able to continue to provide the care we did before. And right now, it’s important for us to be able to deliver that in a different way.”
While doctors’ offices are considered essential businesses according to Columbia’s stay-at-home order, they still present the risk of disease transmission, like any place where people come into contact with each other.
Here’s what clinics, urgent cares and emergency rooms are doing to provide care for their patients as safely as possible.
Primary care physicians
Primary care doctors are your first line of defense when you get sick and should be your go-to for non-emergency situations. You should contact your primary care doctor over the phone if you feel sick. They’ll be able to advise you on what to do next and whether you need to be seen.
Many primary care and pediatric offices affiliated with MU Health Care are operating under normal hours, said Eric Maze, a spokesperson for MU Health Care.
Via a nurse triage line through MU Health Care’s family medicine clinics, respiratory patients are redirected to electronic or phone visits when they call to schedule an appointment. Maze said all MU providers are being trained to conduct video visits to keep patients home and out of offices while still allowing them to get the care they need.
LeFevre said that it is thanks to relaxed regulations in light of COVID-19 that patients can now have virtual visits with doctors from their own home. In the past, these types of visits could only be completed under special circumstances, such as a rural patient who needed a consult. The patient would then go in-person to their doctor’s office and the call would happen on a HIPPA-approved device between the two offices.
He said that while he misses the face-to-face interaction with patients, the virtual visits are a necessary and useful addition that help keep both patients and staff safe.
While some patients are redirected to electronic or phone visits when they call with a concern, other patients continue to be seen in-office. Visitors are screened when they enter a clinic and given masks if they display respiratory symptoms before seeing a doctor.
LeFevre used child wellness visits for immunizations as an example of an “absolutely essential” appointment that must be in person. He said precautions are in place at the Family Medicine — South Providence location where parents and children can wait in their cars and call a nurse to be greeted at the door and brought immediately to rooms reserved specifically for child care. No waiting room time is necessary.
LeFevre said that precautions are in place for children at all MU Health Care Family Medicine locations but that the procedure could differ slightly between offices. LeFevre noted, however, with reduced in-person traffic and spaced seats, it’s very easy to practice physical distancing in the waiting room right now either way.
“Don’t hesitate to call. If you have a health care need, don’t try to put it off,” he said. “We may do it in a different way than we’ve done in the past, but we will do it in a way that maintains your safety while promoting your health.”
For simple ailments, like a sinus infection, pink eye or migraine, MU Health Care also offers 24/7 virtual appointments for $59, according to its website.
And they have free virtual visits for potential COVID-19 cases.
All Boone Medical Group clinics, including convenient care locations, are running on normal hours, said Ben Cornelius, director of marketing, public relations and business development for Boone Hospital Center. When patients call to make an appointment, they complete a screening in addition to a screening done upon arrival.
Cornelius said that video and phone visits are also available for certain types of appointments, like simple check-ups or prescription refills.
The BJC HealthCare website also offers a free COVID-19 risk screening where you can answer a few questions to evaluate your risk level. The same website links to the BJC employee access screening that employees fill out to report to work each day.
Both Family Health Center locations in Columbia are operating in normal business hours as well. Patients are being seen over the phone whenever possible, said Phil Ashley, chief operating officer of Family Health Center.
Ashley also said patients are screened for fevers before entering the clinics and given masks if symptomatic. Once inside, waiting area seats have been spaced to ensure social distancing between patients.
Liberty Family Medicine on Forum Boulevard is also still offering appointments during normal business hours but is not offering in-person visits unless “absolutely necessary,” said Bridget Gruender, physician and owner of the practice. Gruender said the clinic is offering full telemedicine services as usual and has been recommending this option to patients since March 12.
Big Tree Medical Home on Corporate Lake Drive is limiting in-person visits as much as possible, with about 90% of visits conducted virtually, said Jen Wheeler, chief operating officer and co-founder of Big Tree. In cases where in-person interaction is necessary, patients park outside the clinic and a care provider comes to their car to discuss and evaluate their symptoms or injury.
Helena Galstian, a physician at Big Tree Medical Home, said that she feels safer using the virtual visits. She said that the virtual appointments not only allow her to see more patients in a day, they also reduce her chances of coming in contact with the virus and spreading it to other patients.
Galstian had done some virtual appointments before the COVID-19 pandemic, so while she said she prefers in-person appointments under normal circumstances, the shift wasn’t completely disruptive to her.
“Initially it seemed like it would be difficult, but it actually is going better than I anticipated,” Galstian said.
Wheeler said patients are brought inside the office only in a small number of cases, like an injury requiring extensive evaluation or if a patient required a more complicated procedure like an EKG, where they are given masks if COVID-19 symptoms are present.
Urgent care
Urgent care is for more serious situations when you’re unable to reach your primary provider. It’s where you go for conditions that aren’t life-threatening but still require immediate care.
Providence Urgent Care on Nifong Boulevard is now offering curbside care, a new treatment option that allows patients to receive care while observing social distancing, according to previous Missourian coverage. Through curbside care, patients with respiratory symptoms can be evaluated from their car, reducing the risk of disease transmission between patients and care providers.
Both Providence Urgent Care locations remain open, but respiratory patients are encouraged to use the Nifong location because it is better equipped for curbside care. The doors of both locations will be locked, but services are still provided as normal inside for patients who don’t require curbside care from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
MU Urgent Care is also open as normal, but patients who have symptoms related to COVID-19 should use video visits if possible, Maze said. Upon entry, patients are separated by complaint, with respiratory patients waiting separately from nonrespiratory patients.
All three MU Quick Care locations have been temporarily closed to allow for reallocation of staff, according to a statement on the MU Health Care website.
Columbia Urgent Care is also taking precautions, according to previous Missourian reporting. The doors are locked, but it’s open for visits from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patients are asked to call ahead or complete an online evaluation before admittance.
Emergency rooms
Emergency rooms are for urgent, life-threatening issues, so people with mild symptoms should not go there for treatment.
COVID-19-related emergency room visits should be limited to people who exhibit the emergency warning signs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These emergency warning signs include symptoms like trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse and/or bluish lips or face.
Boone Hospital Center’s Emergency Room is open 24 hours a day. As recommended by the CDC, patients should call ahead if they’re experiencing respiratory symptoms so providers can make sure they’re taken care of safely.
MU Health Care’s University Hospital Emergency Department and MU Women’s and Children’s Hospital Emergency Room are also both open 24 hours a day and patients should call ahead similarly.