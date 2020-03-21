March is one of the busiest months for local businesses in Columbia, making it one of the worst possible months economically for businesses to shut down due to COVID-19 concerns, said Paul Rubenstein, the owner of both Varsity Clips and Varsity Nails.
Last year during the week before spring break, Rubenstein remembered not having enough room to fit in everyone who wanted appointments for haircuts or to get their nails done. This year, the connected businesses have a very small number of appointments.
Although it's upping its sanitation practices and standards due to COVID-19 concerns, Varsity Nails and Varsity Clips announced it will be closing from March 22 until April 5 in order to help slow the spread of the virus.
It is with a heavy heart that Varsity Nails and Varsity Clips has made the decision to temporarily close down our salons from Sunday March 22 through Sunday April 5. We feel it is our social responsibility to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by taking these actions. Unless we are otherwise directed, our doors will reopen on Monday April 6. . If you have an appointment during the time of our closure, we will be reaching out to you to reschedule. Feel free to contact us first to adjust your appointment time. James will be quarantining at the salon itself to keep our lines of communication open with all of you. Don’t worry if you aren’t able to contact us by Saturday to reschedule - he will be available Monday-Friday 9-5 in the coming weeks to address any concerns in regards to appointments and/or memberships. (Please note that membership freezes will not be subject to our normal $10/month fee for the time being.) . We love all of you and hope to see everyone very soon. Be safe, be healthy, and most of all, be kind to one another in this trying time.
Despite being 71 years old, Rubentstein was not concerned for his own health, and his personal health didn't contribute to the decision to temporarily close. Rubenstein saw it as his responsibility to look out for his employees, even though some wanted the businesses to stay open during this time; he knew some have children or grandparents who are at high risk for the virus.
"My number one concern was my employees, not only their physical health but their mental health," Rubenstein said.
After 14 years of business, Rubenstein admitted he isn't worried about the temporary close and what it will do for his business, as both Varsity Nails and Varsity Clips are already almost fully booked for the day they plan to reopen.
Varsity Clips and Varsity Nails are in it for the long haul in Columbia, not just the next two weeks, he said.
The Tiger Barber Shop and Salon Nefisa have also made the decision to close their doors until April to help slow the spread of COVID-19, but many other hair and nail salons and barbershops located downtown will remain open until directed otherwise.
Hudson/Hawk Barbershop, The Clip Joint and M. Boss Barber and Salon have all assured the public that their downtown locations will remain open. However, this was before both the city and the county passed orders that limited occupancy at businesses to no more than ten people, including staff.
Almost of the nail and hair salons and barbershops in Columbia that continue to operate will not be affected by this, as they already have been limiting occupancy.
Varsity Nails and Varsity Clips owner Rubenstein noted on a normal day the businesses would have as many as 30 people in at time, but that is not the case anymore. Rubenstein has been aware that gatherings shouldn’t have more than ten people, and with the limited people making appointments, the staff has not had an issue staying below that number.
Hudson/Hawk Barbershop is also having no more than 6 barbers working at a time, in order to restrict the amount of customers coming in.
On top of increasing sanitation efforts by washing hands and disinfecting surfaces every hour and after every client, Hudson Barbershop and The Clip Joint suspended many of their services that could increase the spread of COVID-19.
The Clip Joint removed its beverage services, candy bar and magazines from their tables while Hudson/Hawk Barbershop removed its magazines and will no longer provide beard grooming, waxes and facials in order to limit direct contact with customers' faces.
Both businesses are encouraging employees and customers to only come in if they feel comfortable doing so, but Hudson/Hawk Barbershop admits its number of clients has not been the same since MU closed its campus.
"I would say it's like easily half of people ... coming in. So with [students] not being around that definitely is gonna affect our numbers. It already has," said Megan Rueschhoff, the lead shop coordinator at Hudson/Hawk Barbershop. "But we're just doing what we can, like everybody else."
Glo Nail Bar, Elite Barber, The Strand Salon and Spa and Bespoke Hair Company are a few of the barbershops and salons located outside of downtown Columbia that have announced they will also remain open. The businesses reassured customers that they are taking extra precaution to disinfect and clean their stores.