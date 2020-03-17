Among challenges related to the new coronavirus, local nonprofits are helping the most vulnerable in the community — and advocating ways that community members can help, too.
Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri is operating as normal, continuing to provide food to about 150 schools and 140 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and other agencies across 32 counties. With many schools closing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, it's unclear what the food bank will do with the food that's typically delivered to those schools.
"We're working with all of our partner agencies to learn if they have any plans to close," said Seth Wolfmeyer, communication and marketing coordinator at the bank, "and to make sure that we can continue getting food to the communities that they serve."
The Food Bank is also contacting every school it works with to help with food distribution to students from early-learners to high school students, Wolfmeyer said.
Styrofoam coolers come in handy for Meals on Wheels of Columbia at this time. Volunteer drivers for the nonprofit continue to deliver food to those with limited mobility, said JoNetta Weaver, executive director at Meals on Wheels.
Beginning Monday morning, seniors served by the nonprofit were asked to put the coolers out, wait until drivers leave the food inside and then get their food in order to create social distance.
"We wanted them to make sure that they limited their contact," Weaver said. "Then we also wanted them to know that we'll be adjusting as we might be combining routes."
The nonprofit plans to combine routes in case of more sick leave than usual, which might mean a slight delay for meal delivery.
Meals on Wheels also extended an extra delivery service for clients who can't get out or go to the store at this point, Weaver said. This can mean groceries or other goods.
"If they want to call us in the afternoon, we will make a store run to go get some (supplies)," Weaver said. "And then we'll just bring (them) with the delivery of their meal the next day."
While it's important to protect vulnerable populations, it's also important to keep the workforce safe, too.
Sanitizing, social distancing, limiting capacity of the facilities and taking sick leave are common precautions used to keep staff and volunteers safe. Some nonprofits take alternative precautions, depending on the situation.
"We're screening (the clients) when they come in," said Nick Foster, executive director at the Voluntary Action Center. They ask clients a few questions to determine if there are any indications of sickness.
For the unwell ones, Foster mentioned they can provide a limited number of face masks.
"We're working to expedite interactions with clients as well," Foster said Monday afternoon.
On Tuesday, the organization emailed updated information, noting that it was canceling walk-in services beginning Wednesday. Those seeking assistance were asked to make an appointment between 9 a.m. and noon or 1 and 4 p.m.
The change "will minimize face-to-face time for our staff and clients and allow us to provide much needed services during this uncertain time," according to the email.
For these three nonprofits, the situation has been developing so rapidly that actions and services need to be assessed on a daily, or even hourly, basis.
"We are determined and dedicated to continue to provide any food to any neighbors who need help," Wolfmeyer said.
The nonprofits appreciate community support but exercise caution with the nature of a pandemic.
"I would urge people to be cautious about helping too soon," Foster said."(And) to look to agencies and organizations to describe to them how they can best help — not to make an effort to help before they know exactly what will help best."
Foster said financial contributions are always helpful. For people interested in helping in more specific ways, he said to contact the organizations themselves.
Almeta Crayton Community Programs is taking donations to distribute and deliver necessities to residents in need, such as the elderly, the homebound and those with compromised immune systems. Donations can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at Royal Motors, 1800 Vandiver Drive. For a list of items in need and more information, check the nonprofit's Facebook post.
The Salvation Army sent a news release Tuesday saying it also was limiting access to its social services and food pantry at 1108 W. Ash St. to appointment only, until further notice.
To schedule an appointment for the food pantry, please call between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. To schedule an appointment for Pathway of Hope, birth certificates or IDs, please call between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. The number to call is 442-3229, the release said.
The Salvation Army added that its community lunch program is suspended within The Salvation Army shelter, Harbor House, located at 602 N. Ann St., but sacked/boxed lunches are available.
All of its volunteer activities are temporarily suspended until further notice, the Salvation Army said.
The Missourian will keep the public updated about opportunities to help. For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.