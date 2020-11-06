The Columbia Police Department announced Friday it will be reducing in-person contacts due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Columbia.
These changes will primarily impact officers' roles in traffic, their ability to conduct in-person reports and access to the police station, and will go into effect Saturday.
All calls made to Columbia police will be reviewed by supervisors to decide on a case by case basis whether an in person response is safe or necessary, Chief Geoff Jones said in a news release.
"For the safety of our officers, all calls for service are reviewed by a supervisor who will advise whether or not to respond in-person," Jones said.
One factor in the decision is whether or not the situation is considered life-threatening. Life-threatening situations include instances of domestic violence, missing persons, active assault, sexual assault or child abuse and neglect.
The Police Department is also limiting access to the police station. The only entrance open to the public will be the entrance at 600 E. Walnut St., and access to the lobby is limited to an emergency situation.
"I am grateful for the community’s patience as we navigate these current elevated case numbers," Jones said in the release. "All of us at CPD look forward to the time when we can resume our normal relationships with the public."