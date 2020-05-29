Tiger Tots Academy has confirmed one student tested positive for COVID-19 at their west location of Tiger Tots Academy on 606 Claudell Lane
The preschool said the student was asymptomatic. The student was found and tested via contact tracing after having contact with someone outside of Tiger Tots, according to a notice on the company's site.
All teachers and parents with children at Tiger Tots have been contacted by administration and will work with the Boone County Health Department when quarantining, the notice said.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health will not identify businesses or locations that are exposed to COVID-19 as long as the department is sure it has found all close contacts, according to Lucio Bitoy IV, community relations specialist for Columbia/Boone County Public Health.
"We do not identify businesses or locations as long as we are comfortable that we have obtained all close contacts,” Bitoy said in an email to the Missourian.
Tiger Tots Development Center owner Paul Prevo had sued Boone County Health Director Stephanie Browning in hopes of blocking both her Columbia and Boone County orders that kept in place many restrictions on certain types of businesses and social gatherings. That suit was dismissed last week.
Prevo voluntarily dismissed his lawsuit against Browning in her role as Boone County’s health director, but his petition suing her as a city official over the COVID-19 directives she announced on April 30 remains intact.
Prevo and other business owners believed those rules were too stringent. They argued that they were causing undue harm and that Browning lacked authority to issue them. They wanted the local orders to match the more lenient state guidelines put in place by Gov. Mike Parson.