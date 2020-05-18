Daniel Boone Regional library Monday began providing curbside pickup service for reserved materials.
According to procedures outlined in a press release and on the library system website, readers may put print and audio books, music CDs and DVDs on hold.
After receiving a confirmation email, they can drive to designated curbside pickup parking spaces. Staff will bring the reserved material out and put it in the back of readers’ vehicles.
The curbside service hours vary among each library in the system. Readers can check out the hours on their library's website.
Staff will not take any other in-person requests or returns, as a practice of social distancing.
Readers may return books by using the book drops. All materials will be placed on quarantine for three days in a separate non-work area of the library before they are checked in.
The curbside pickup service is available at the Columbia, Southern Boone County and Callaway County public libraries.
Some items, such as early learning and book discussion kits will not be available for check-out because they are difficult to sanitize between each use, according to Margaret Conroy, executive director of Daniel Boone Regional Library.