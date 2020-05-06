Despite decreases in expected revenue, Columbia Public Schools will continue with planned construction and pay increases for employees, according to a financial update presented Wednesday to the district Finance Committee.
Chief Financial Officer Heather McArthur presented the financial update to the Columbia School Board committee in a video call.
McArthur’s presentation suggests smaller losses in revenue than previously thought. Last month, she presented two revenue models to the committee, both projecting large losses in expected revenue for the school district.
“We can only communicate what is known at this point in time, and there’s still new information coming in every day, all day,” McArthur said.
Among the many effects of COVID-19, the district is projecting revenue losses from a decrease in property taxes tied new construction, cancellation of in-person summer school and declines in state revenue.
McArthur said the district will likely receive stimulus funding, but how much is not yet known. She said the state is working out how much it will receive, which will then be distributed to school districts.
She expects these funds to be able to go toward operating expenses.
Additionally, the district has excess revenue saved to supplement losses. In the 2020-21 school year, the district has enough money saved to cover operating expenses for about 3½ months.
“We’re in an urgent situation, but we’re not in a crisis situation, financially speaking,” McArthur said.
The district is still budgeting for building improvements and pay increases.
John Warner Middle School is expected to open in the fall. The district also plans to continue other construction and improvements planned for next school year, including additions to Jefferson Middle School and to Locust Street and Rock Bridge elementary schools.
Funds are still budgeted to pay tuition for high school students to dual-enroll in courses at Moberly Area Community College.
The district continues to budget for increases in pay for hourly and salaried employees. Base compensation for all employee groups was increased by an average of 4.69%, according to a salary schedule approved during an April 23 School Board work session.