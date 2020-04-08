Starting Monday, the grab-and-go meal service provided by Columbia Public Schools will start new routes.
District spokesperson Michelle Baumstark tweeted out the new routes, which run on weekdays and are designed to serve high-need areas, not specific schools.
In order to better serve our #CPSBest families, we’re making some changes to our Grab-and-Go meal bus stops. Changes begin on Monday, April 13. @PStieple pic.twitter.com/Kn9S4HPxaw— Michelle Baumstark (@mbaumstark) April 8, 2020
Another change starting Monday is that adults can pick up meals for students. Since grab-and-go services began March 30, federal regulations have required students to be physically present, except in cases where mobility is a concern. The sack meals include breakfast, lunch and an optional snack.
"Due to the unpredictable nature of our governmental directives ... and/or due to an internal control that may have to be enacted, services may be forced to discontinue at a moment's notice," a news release from the district said. "We apologize in advance if we are forced to take this plan of action."
The release did not clarify what that internal control might be.
According to The Associated Press, Kansas City Public Schools announced a suspension of its meal service Monday, citing a food service worker testing positive for COVID-19.