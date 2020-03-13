Columbia Public Schools will remain in session Monday, and an update to the district's plans regarding COVID-19 will be given on Monday, according to a letter to families Friday.
There were no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Boone County as of Friday. The school will continue to monitor the virus and to plan for a possible closure, the letter said.
According to a document from the Centers for Disease Control that the district attached in the statement, schools should consider closing for less than a week if there is a school-based case of COVID-19. They should consider closing two to four weeks if a large number of staff and students is absent.
Even longer periods of closure, ranging from four to eight weeks, should be considered "as part of a larger community mitigation strategy" for schools that have a large jurisdiction.
In cases where school closure is necessary, the economic and academic affects "must be planned for and mitigated," according to the CDC document.
According to the letter, the district is:
- working with teachers to find alternative teaching options should a closure happen.
- focusing on sanitation efforts, especially for "high-touch areas" such as light switches and door knobs.
- looking for alternative measures to feed students in the event of a closure.
- modifying school lunch "garden bars" to include individually wrapped items and canned fruits and vegetables won't be self serve.
- encouraging families to follow the Centers for Disease Control's travel guidelines.
- communicating any changes regarding athletic activities to students and families.
The letter also asks that families follow disease prevention tips such as washing one's hands with soap and water, avoiding touching one's face and staying home if sick.
Since Wednesday, MU, Stephens College and Columbia College have all moved classes online.
Some families have kept their children home in the past couple of days over concerns about the virus.
District spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said Thursday's attendance was 92 percent and is consistent with what it has been for the past six weeks.
Baumstark said she's heard from "a handful" of people concerned about the schools remaining open.
"We've told parents if you have concerns, we will absolutely make a plan for your child," she said.