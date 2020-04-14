Columbia Regional Airport will get an $18.76 million boost from the U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said in a Tuesday news release.
The money is part of a total of more than $152 million in federal aid that will be distributed to Missouri airports as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. CARES is intended to help American workers, businesses and government agencies cope with the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nationwide, the act provides $10 billion to replace revenue lost by U.S. airports.
Airports can use the money for capital projects, debt payments and operating expenses.
“Air travel is down an estimated 96%, leaving Missouri airports with huge losses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” Blunt said in the release. "This grant funding will provide immediate support to help sustain airports through this public health emergency. It’s important for these airport to be able to accommodate emergency travel now and be back at full capacity when regular travel resumes."
Columbia Regional Airport has seen a decrease in available flights because of COVID-19, according to previous Missourian reporting.
City officials could not be reached to comment on how Columbia might spend the money. A new airport terminal is in the works, however, and the Columbia City Council will have a public hearing at its Monday meeting on a proposed $14.5 million bond issue to help finance that project.
Columbia Regional Airport's total budget for fiscal 2020 is $15.5 million. The city projected $15.5 million in revenue in that budget, including $9.7 million in grants and contributions from the Federal Aviation Administration, $4 million in local transportation sales tax and $1.5 million in fees and service charges.