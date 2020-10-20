Members of the public are invited to discuss allocating funds recently awarded to the city to help with community needs. The sessions will be held virtually during the evenings of Oct. 28 and 29 and will be facilitated by volunteers.
The funds up for discussion are an additional $737,588 that has been awarded to the City of Columbia in Community Development Block Grant funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Members that are interested can sign up for one of the five sessions using the online sign-up form.
The sessions will allow the city to gain public input on community development needs relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and priority housing. Attendees will be able to provide comment on housing and development needs resulting from the pandemic.
Previous funding from the CDBG program has helped with projects including construction and renovation of public facilities, housing rehabilitation, micro-lending and economic development. The CDBG program uses funding for a variety of community development activities and to ensure affordable housing, provide services to vulnerable members in the community and create jobs through expansion and retention of businesses, according to the Boone Impact Group.
The city's Housing and Community Development Commission is also hosting a meeting to further discuss housing and community development. The meeting will begin 7 p.m. Oct. 21 and the public is welcome to attend in person or through the virtual sessions.