As local schools and businesses create plans to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, gyms are also shifting strategies to keep members safe.
Alleycat Yoga
All yoga classes will move to online streaming starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
"In a time when we need one another most, what we must do is limit contact in order to protect one another and our most vulnerable population and lessen the spread of COVID-19," owner Susan Mathis said in an email to members. "Fortunately, we live in a time where we can connect on the phone, on social media and online in order to pull together and support one another."
MizzouRec
The MU rec complex will be closed indefinitely.
"We are working on a process for refunds and for members to come to Mizzou Rec/Student Recreation Complex building to get items from permanent lockers," interim MizzouRec director Laura Salerno said in an email to MU students.
Orangetheory Fitness
Starting Tuesday, fitness classes will be limited to 18 people. Schedules will be adjusted to allow for a 15-minute gap between classes to allow for disinfecting the space. Members are asked not to arrive more than 10 minutes early to class to limit contact between classes.
Planet Fitness
Starting Monday, Planet Fitness will offer free at-home workouts via Facebook Live at 6 p.m.
"Get moving with our trainers and even some surprise celebrity guests for a 20-minute workout to relieve stress and stay active," the fitness chain announced on its Facebook page.
Wilson's Fitness
The gym chain is asking members to stay home if they feel sick and said it is committing to cleaning facilities thoroughly. Wilson’s Fitness is allowing members an "up to 90 days freeze policy" on a case-by-case basis.
"We know working out and getting your blood pumping has its benefits to stave off illness, and it's also an escape from stress and anxiety for a lot of our members," gym representatives said on Facebook. "We also agree that everyone can make their own personal decision including our instructors for their own personal health and safety."
Many group fitness classes are canceled for the time being. A list is posted on the gym’s Facebook page.
Yoga Sol
Yoga Sol is also moving to online classes; scheduled classes will be offered via Zoom.
"We still want to practice with you!" the studio posted on its Facebook page. "It’s such an important time to keep the awareness practice sharpened, to act with compassion for ourselves and others and to take deliberate time to focus our attention on the health of body, mind and heart! But it’s clear now that we must act as though many of us are silent carriers of the virus."
For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.